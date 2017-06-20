Mozilla releases its Firefox Focus ad-blocking browser for Android users

Following a release for iPhone and iPad users last year, Firefox Focus is now available for Android users.

Mozilla now offers a privacy-focused browser, called Firefox Focus, in addition to the Firefox browser that's been around for years. You can now download the new browser from Google Play. It blocks adverts and web trackers, including analytics, by default. The company said it launched the browser because it is beginning to see "consumers play an active role in trying to protect their personal data".

Mozilla further explained in a blog post:

"Firefox Focus allows you to browse the web without being followed by tracking ads which are notoriously known for slowing down your mobile experience. Why do we block these ad trackers? Because they not only track your behavior without your knowledge, they also slow down the web on your mobile device."

The browser's interface is clutter-free and displays an ombre of pinks and purple. Its default search engine is Yahoo, but you can change it to Google or whatever. The Android version has few different features over the iOS version, such as a counter that shows the number of ads blocked, an option to disable the tracker blocker, and a notification that reminds you Firefox Focus is running.

Firefox Focus is a free app in both Google Play and the App Store.