Plex users can now view live TV on Android and Apple TV

No sooner has Plex made live TV streaming available through iOS, Android TV and the Plex web app, the company has added Android and Apple TV support too. It means Android mobile users can now finally view and record free-to-air live TV through the Plex app.

Plex Live TV is a global addition to the Plex app and works for all Plex Pass subscribers.

It works in tandem with a digital tuner and antenna, hooked up to your Plex server or device, with a large number of hardware options available - Plex lists a few supported devices on its website.

There are several tuners for Windows PCs and the digital TV tuner for Xbox One will work too - it even works with Freeview HD channels in the UK.

Plex Live TV presents programming in its own electronic programme guide and, once you record a show, adds the same depth of metadata and poster art Plex media streaming fans have come to expect.

At present, Plex Live TV is compatible with iOS mobile devices and Android TV boxes, including the Nvidia Shield. Support for other devices, such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV, will follow soon

However, even though you can't view live TV through unsupported Plex apps at present, you can still watch your recordings through any Plex app, streamed over the internet or synched to the device.

A Plex Pass is needed to make use of the service. It costs £3.99 a month, £31.99 a year or a one-off lifetime payment of £94.99 - a special price offer that's available for a limited amount of time (usually £119.99).