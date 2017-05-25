  1. Home
Android's co-founder might unveil his new Essential phone next week

Android's co-founder might unveil his new Essential phone next week
- Andy Rubin previously teased a phone on Twitter

- That phone will come from his new company, Essential

- A Google executive has confirmed it will run Android

- No word yet on what the phone is called or its cost

- Expected to be unveiled on 30 May 2017

Andy Rubin is getting ready to unveil a phone from his new company.

Here's the situation: Rubin is a former Google executive who once oversaw the development of Android. He left Google in 2014. In January, he started a new company, called Essential, and said it would be developing a high-end smartphone with an edge-to-edge display and minimal bezels. Then, in March, he teased what appeared to be the first smartphone - and, as he already hinted, it has almost no bezel.

Google's Eric Schmidt later confirmed that the device will run Android. Now, after a couple months of silence, Essential has announced via Twitter that "something big" is coming 30 May. We're assuming we will get a glimpse of the first Essential smartphone in five days. But that's pretty much all we know. From a picture teased earlier this year via Twitter, we can see that the phone has a speaker cutout at the top.

It looks like it has a volume rocker on the side, too. Essential’s Twitter page doesn’t yet offer any other clues. But we do know that Essential plan to focus on connected tablets, smartphones, mobile software, and maybe even 360-degree cameras.

Hopefully we'll know more next week.

