5 top Tinder alternatives

Tinder has revolutionised online dating.

Not so long ago, people wouldn't admit to meeting up with strangers whom they met online, but now, thanks to the ease of being able to swipe on people's selfies in an attempt to find a perfect match, it seems like everyone has dipped their toes into online dating - and they like it. As a result, there is now a multitude of apps and services you can use to meet someone new and maybe even fall in love.

Here are the top alternatives to Tinder. Let us know which you prefer.

okcupid.com

After signing up, OKCupid serves up tonnes of personality quiz questions in order to give you a match percentage with would-be partners. Based on these percentages and the answers people provide, you can narrow down the type of people you might find date-worthy. However, some functions and features are restricted to a paid membership. But, hey, it's worth trying, and the quiz part is fun.

badoo.com

Badoo has no formal matching algorithm but lets you upload pictures and videos (it even blocks features until you've uploaded one selfie). It verifies members to ensure they're real and can geolocate them to show you exactly - with a map - when you may have crossed paths. It's useful for discovering others nearby, and while it's free to join, there is a $2.99 premium that unlocks many functions.

bumble.com

Bumble is a lot like Tinder - except, once you match, only women can make the first move by sending a chat. It's supposed to protect women from unsolicited dirty messages or just feeling overwhelmed. There's also a 24-hour time-limited chat availability, so it basically encourages women to be more active. And if you just want to use the app to create friendships, you can always use the BFF mode.

pof.com

This service boasts around 70 million users - and you can look at profiles and send and read messages for free, though there is a paid tier that unlocks more features. We think POF (as it's commonly called) is easy to navigate. And, unlike Tinder, users have the ability to write a lot about themselves, so you have more to judge them by rather than just their flawless selfies.

grindr.com

Grindr is perfect for you if you're gay, trans, bisexual, or just curious. It's pretty basic but still uses geolocation to show you other users nearby, so within minutes, you can find a hookup. There's also no pressure to fill out profiles or add selfies. Many people just have blank profiles. There isn't even a matching algorithm. It's simply a free service that people can use to quickly and easily meet up.

No worries. There are way more choices out there - such as Down, Happn, Hinge, How About We, and Inner Circle.