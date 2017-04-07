This interactive map shows how futuristic Earth might look in 2050

Ever wonder what new buildings and cars will look like in the future? Well, a well-known cybersecurity firm has figured it out.

No, Kaspersky Labs didn't invent a time machine, but it did create a map that imagines our world three decades from now, according to Wired. Called Earth 2050, and based on predictions from "futurists" and "professionals", it provides a look at the future. It actually shows how different cities around the world might look in 2030, 2040, and 2050 - in a Google Street View-style way.

From what we can tell, Kaspersky thinks humans will one day live in space-age, minimalist dream flats, where our toilets can scan our feces and TVs are seamless wall panels. And students will be able to leave home for school whenever they want, thanks to hologram-like teachers being available. You can explore all these concepts and more from various angles in 360-degree views.

Throughout time and in different parts of the world, you'll see the emergence of electric cars, sleek architecture, and what looks like an alien spaceship in Barcelona. And, because of global warming, cities like Dhaka will be completely submerged by 2050, according to Kaspersky's experts. This map is clearly designed to illustrate the future in all its possible forms and at various times.

Kaspersky described Earth 2050 as a long-term project and is inviting anyone to submit a 360-degree illustration of a city to be included, but it will of course need to be approved by Kaspersky.