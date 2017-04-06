Runtastic made a cooking app with top-down videos like the ones on FB

Fitness and diet go hand in hand, so naturally, a team behind a popular running app would also want to launch a cooking app.

At a time when cooking videos are all over our social media feeds, Adidas-owned Runtastic has taken it upon itself to bring a collection of recipes it already posted to YouTube and repackage them for a new, official app called Runtasty. Like any other video recipe on social media, you get a top-down view of the steps, but Runtastic has claimed that its recipes are “dietitian-approved” and easy to prepare.

The idea is that, with Runtastic, Runtasty should help you get your nutrition journey sorted alongside your fitness journey. There are 23 categories for meals that fit a variety of diet requirements, such as vegan, dairy-free, or low-carb recipes. The app even includes some “convenient kitchen hacks” that will teach you how to do common sous chef-like tasks including cutting onions.

And like any other recipe/cooking service, there are ways to save your favourite recipes, get nutritional facts, and whatnot. If any of this interests you, Runtasty is available now for iOS and Android users.

The app is free to download and use.