UKTV Play app for iOS and Android revamps, extends free box sets line-up

UKTV Play has matched the big terrestrial catch-up services for some time, with an amazing line-up of content available for free across a wide range of platforms.

However, it has now dramatically improved its iOS and Android apps to match them in style and ease of use too.

The new version of the on demand app for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android devices has a new landing page, with a faster, more intuitive interface. It puts the broadcaster's shows front and centre, making them more easy to find.

In addition, new genre listings add hubs where you can find programming you most like, alongside similar content.

There is also a stack of new box sets that have been added to watch. Entire series of shows from UKTV channels Dave, Really, Yesterday and Drama are available to view on demand, including Red Dwarf, Dara O'Briain's Go 8 Bit and Taskmaster.

"The new, streamlined interface has been designed so viewers can find something great to watch in seconds," said Oliver Davies, UKTV's head of digital products.

"The desktop site update has been brilliantly received by our users, helping to drive a significant increase in views, so we’re delighted to be rolling it out onto our iOS and Android mobile apps. The new-look app has a premium feel that mirrors the quality of our content."