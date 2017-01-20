Brace yourself - ginger emoji are in the works

Equality is a beautiful thing.

According to a report by Emojipedia, Unicode Technical Committee members, which collectively and officially decide which type of emoji we get, will meet at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino in late January to consider new emoji or emoji modifiers that will add redhead characters to the standard. They'll reportedly discuss how best to implement ginger characters, a highly requested option among consumers, Emojipedia said.

An Emoji Subcommittee proposal (PDF link) has been released ahead of the meeting. It explores several possibilities, such as a "person with red hair" emoji, a skin tone modifier, a way to change hair colour and skin tone separately, and more. Apparently, redheads only make up only 1 to 2 per cent of the world's population, so adding a major character modification seems like a lot to consider.

However, equality. And Apple claims to be all about that - like when it made headlines recently for adding diverse emoji that represented more sexes, sexual preferences, and skin tones. Remember, Unicode 10 is just a couple months away, so don't expect redhead emoji until at least 2018. Also, Apple is always one of the first major smartphone manufacturers to implement new emoji.