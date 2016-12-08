Here's how to create Hulu profiles, including ones for kids

Taking a page from Netflix's playbook, Hulu is finally letting its users create multiple profiles.

Each Hulu account can maintain up to six individual profiles that will serve up tailored recommendations and remember viewing history. Every profile also has its own Watchlist, which makes it easy to keep track of all the shows and movies you're watching on the video-streaming service, as you can manually add any show, episode, clip, movie, or trailer to save for later.

As part of these new profiles, there’s also a profile option for kids, so parents can restrict their access to inappropriate content. Here's everything you need to know about Hulu's Profiles feature, including how to set them up.

Hulu is a video-streaming service in the US that offers premium content such as hit television shows and feature-length movies. For $7.99 a month, you get access to Hulu's content library, but for an extra $4.00 a month, you can enjoy a commercial-free experience. However, Hulu only allows one stream per account. While you can use your subscription on many different devices, you can only stream to one device at a time.

Individual profiles enable you to keep track of all of your shows and movies regardless of what other viewers in your household - who use the same Hulu account - watch. Each profile created within the same Hulu account will have its own personalised Watchlist, recommendations, and viewing history. You can also create profiles for your kids, so they can watch kid-friendly content.

Profiles for kids aren’t meant to be parental controls, Hulu said. It simply creates a place for children to browse Hulu without accidentally running into recommendations for mature content. Kids also won't be able to access Watchlist, search, recommendations, and auto-resume functions.

Profiles are currently only available on Hulu.com, but Hulu plans to add support for more devices in the next couple of months. So, if you create different profiles on Hulu.com and then sign in to your account on your TV or mobile device, you will only be able to view and manage your primary profile. You will not be able to see or access other profiles and their respective preferences and history.

You can create a new profile from the Profiles menu on your Account page (or by hovering over the profile name and selecting Add Profile from the drop-down menu). The first profile is generated automatically using the name and other information on your account, but you will see options to create up to six additional profiles. To edit a profile, simply visit your Account page, then select the Profiles tab, and choose the profile.

From Hulu.com, click or hover over the account name to display the different profiles, and then select the profile you want.