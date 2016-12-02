This new White House app lets you see 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in AR

Sick of Pokemon Go and looking for a new augmented reality experience to try?

Well, if you have a dollar bill, you can give the White House's new 1600 app a go. Following the success of Niantic Labs' smash hit this past summer, the White House has released an app that allows anyone with a smartphone or tablet and a $1 bill to take a 3D-interactive tour of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the US President's official residence. Just point your camera at the bill, and the White House will be constructed on top of it.

"President Obama has used traditional events and new technology to open up the doors of the White House to more Americans than ever before," wrote White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest in a blog post. "That’s why we teamed up with the White House Historical Association and Nexus Studios to create this augmented reality experience – to educate and inspire Americans to learn all about what the People’s House stands for."

When you use the app, you'll hear narration from Earnest, along with visuals of a Minecraft-style White House cycling through the seasons and various ceremonial events, such as the White House Easter Egg Roll. You can even tap parts of the White House to unlock "Easter eggs".

The app is free to download. It's available now for iOS and Android devices.

Thanks, Obama.