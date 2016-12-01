91 Launcher Pro: A new way to spice up your Android phone interface

Tired of the old, default launcher or phone interface? Consider using the 91 Launcher Pro app.

91 Launcher Pro gives you access to wallpapers, themes, 3D Touch-like enhancements, a comprehensive weather widget, and several other features, including a power-saving manager and a way to quickly optimise your phone. Here's everything you need to know about the app.

91 Launcher Pro is a free Android app you can download from Google Play Store.

It offers two functions: a way to personalise your phone (with launcher themes, wallpapers, 3D Touch effects, and access to a comprehensive view of weather information) and new features to make your phone more fluid and lightweight (such as a way to clean your phone, access your weather and news at your fingertips, as well as a quick search widget, power manager, hidden folders, and even unique gestures).

Download 91 Launcher Pro, and then tap your home button and give your phone permission to make 91 Launcher Pro your default launcher. From there, you can select your theme. After that, you'll see practically a whole new interface, with different looks for icons and widgets. You can pick a different wallpaper, rearrange your apps, and choose from different shortcuts and widgets you want visible on your desktop.

Themes

91 Launcher Pro gives you a collection of free themes to download - nine, to be specific. You'll also get access to daily updated best themes, weekly theme shows, a hot themes list and more, all of which you can choose to give your desktop a more interesting and personalised look.

Wallpapers

Similar to themes, 91 Launcher Pro gives you a collection of free "HD Wallpapers". You can choose from 7000 textures ones, landscapes, cartoons, etc. Just click on one to set it up. You can even shuffle wallpapers. And every single one can be managed locally, applied, and deleted, making it easier than ever to switch up your wallpaper and make your phone look fresh on a daily basis or however often you want.

3D Touch

Apple's iPhone offers 3D Touch so you can press hard on icons and get access to new options. 91 Launcher Pro offers a similar experience for Android devices. According to the app's description, "you'll marvel at the beautiful rollover effect and the colorful way the screen reacts to your touch while your phone remains smooth and responsive". 3D Touch here includes four categories and different special effects.

Weather

With 91 Launcher Pro, from the home screen, you get access to a general comprehensive view of weather information, including real-time weather reports and accurate forecasts. Say goodbye to weather apps, because 91 Launcher Pro has you covered.

One-tap Cleaner

With 91 Launcher Pro, from the home screen, you can get access to a way to clean your phone and boost its speed. With one tap, you can clean your phone's memory, stop unwanted background processes, and more.

91 Know

91 Launcher Pro lets you swipe down on your home screen in order to access a Google Now-like area, where you can see weather, news, and "everything you need" at fingertips.

Quick Search

91 Launcher Pro lets you swipe up on your home screen in order to access a quick-search field, where you can look for widgets and more.

Power Manager

If you want more power-saving options to extend your phone's standby time, 91 Launcher offers a power manager/utility that cleans power-consuming apps and makes your entire system "more slim", according to the app's description.

Privacy

Want a secure private space on your phone? With 91 Launcher Pro - and just one tap - you can lock away your stuff from nosey friends and family.

Gesture Control

91 Launcher Pro supports the following unique gestures:

Quick Search - Swipe up

91 know - Swipe down

Main menu edit - Press and hold the screen

Preview - close two fingers

Watch the 91 Launcher Pro trailer above for more details. Also, check out the gallery for some screenshots.