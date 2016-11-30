Dr News: The one news app to replace them all?

Want an app that delivers the latest news, but in a way that you can customise?

Look no further than Dr News. After you download and open Dr News, you will be asked to select your edition (US/India/Globe). You will then be able to select categories that interest you, whether that be tech, sport, food, movies, etc. If you're not sure what to choose, you can check out what's hot around the web. Here's everything you need to know about the app, including how much it costs and what it features.

Dr News is a news app that surfaces the "hottest stories" and "latest gossip", and it lets you discover news from across the globe, including what’s going on with your favourite sports team, or anything else you could imagine. It's packed with popular sources and trending content by the minute that spans international headlines and a range of topics that include gossip/rumors, automotive, sports, tech, food, games, and viral videos.

Dr News is free to download. It's described as a "free prescription for the content you love, delivered direct to you in an ultra-convenient format that you can read anywhere you like".

Dr News puts all your news in one place. It features tonnes of popular sources, such as Rolling Stone, TMZ.com, the Guardian, etc.

You can choose the news you want to see with just a few taps from different categories that include entertainment, sports, auto, games, etc. Feel free to explore new sources, and if you like what you see, you can subscribe with a simple tap! Dr News also supports offline reading. However, if your content is loading slowly on a clogged network, the app can still stay online and show you photos quickly or let you read without photos.

Menu bar: After you download and open Dr News, you'll see a menu bar along the bottom of the app. It has tabs for Home, Subscribe, Photos, Videos, and Me. Home is your news feed. Subscribe is a screen for all the sources you've subscribed to in the past. Photo and Videos show you photo and video-related news. And Me is your profile screen for account management.

News feed: After you download and open Dr News, you'll see the news feed. It's located under a navigation bar of categories, which can be found near the top of the screen. Tap the + icon in the navigation bar to add more categories to your news feed. Once you're done customising the types of news you want to see, go back to the news feed and click any article to expand it in full.

Reading modes You can choose between "smart mode" and "read smart" (yellow button in the bottom corner of articles) to toggle between how you like to read. These options are handy if you're in an area with sparse coverage and don't want to wait for pics to load.

Offline mode: While on the news feed, tap the download button in the top corner to download your news for offline reading. You'll be asked to choose which categories and articles you want to mark for offline reading.

Check out the Dr News promo video above. Also, see the gallery for screenshots.