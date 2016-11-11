You can now ask Siri to send money using PayPal

PayPal has now integrated Siri into its app to make it easier to send money to friends and family when you owe them back. Instead of going into the app, typing in the amount and authorising it, you can now say "Hey Siri, send Mike £50 for the gig tickets using PayPal". The app will then carry out your request and Mike will be happy he's got his money back so soon.

Once you ask Siri to send some money, it will show the card on screen it will send money from. You can then say yes to send or no to cancel. If you don't mention PayPal and have several payment apps installed then Siri will ask you which one you want to do.

Even though it's only Siri on the iPhone that supports voice-controlled payments, the recipient doesn't need to have an iPhone or iOS 10 installed - you will need iOS 10 to send money - but they will need an active PayPal account. If they don't have one their phone will prompt them to set one up to receive payment.

You'll need to make sure the recipient's account details are stored within the PayPal app so Siri knows where to send the money.

The update is available now in 30 countries including the UK, US, France, Germany and Australia.