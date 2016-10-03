TalkTalk ditches line-rental, probably not cheaper, definitely less confusing

TalkTalk is saying it's returning to its "challenger roots" with the introduction of a new broadband pricing structure. The company says it has become the first major internet provider to reward its existing customers, as well as new ones, so that anyone who's been with TalkTalk for 3 months or more can switch their package if there's a better deal available.

The company is also rather generously promising no price hikes for 18 months on broadband plans, although it doesn't say how much the price increase will be after those 18 months. The no price increase for 18 months is just for broadband plans and doesn't include TV add-ons or call packages. But perhaps the biggest change is the scrapping of line rental charges, so you'll only have one price to take note of when signing up, making the whole process a lot less confusing.

From today, if you sign up to TalkTalk's services, you can mix and match the products you want - in a similar vein to Now TV's Combo packages - choosing from broadband, mobile, TV and phone services. Current customers can also change their package and half of them will almost certainly pay less for their package.

TalkTalk has made it easy to choose a package, you'll first need to choose between 'fast broadband', presumably of the copper variety, or 'faster fibre broadband'. You can then add unlimited UK landline calls or choose from a selection of international packages, and then opt for a TalkTalk TV box for Freeview, or TalkTalk TV Plus which adds 30+ entertainment channels including Sky 1.

All packages come with unlimited broadband downloads, an essential mobile SIM with 500mb of data, 200 minutes and unlimited texts and TalkTalk's Super Router.

The changes have been made to help regain consumer confidence after a number of hacks last year.



Tristia Harrison, TalkTalk's consumer managing director said of the new packages: "TalkTalk is changing. Nothing matters more to us than our customers and doing right by them is the right thing for our business. We've listened hard to what they've told us and we're acting on it. People are fed up of confusing packages and loud advertising, they're frustrated with deals which shoot up mid contract, and they hate seeing the best deals saved for new customers".

"We know these changes are an essential service that really matter to people, so it needs to be simple, affordable, reliable and fair. We're proud to be the first to make the big changes customers expect and deserve of their telecoms provider today".