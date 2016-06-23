Dropbox now uses your iPhone's camera for scanning documents

Dropbox just got quite an impressive update, all with the purpose of improving productivity.

The iOS app now comes with a built-in document scanner that uses an iPhone or iPad's camera to snap photos of whatever you want - whether that be whiteboards, notes, sketches, receipts, papers, and more. It then converts them into a document that can be stored in Dropbox. It works like any ole scanning app, automatically detecting the outline of your item and offering up editing tools for straightening.

There's also options to adjusting contrast, add pages, and convert to black and white. Dropbox for Business will get optical character recognition too, meaning they can convert their scans into searchable text. Another new feature in the app includes improved Microsoft Office integration. You can now create a Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, or Excel file by clicking a new button (here's a FAQ page with more details).

In fact, Dropbox has published a whole blog post to discuss these new features as well as other new tweaks. Camera uploads are changing, for instance. Dropbox Basic will need to install the Dropbox desktop app in order to use the feature and for management purposes. That app is available from the Dropbox website at no cost, while Dropbox for iOS is also free and can be downloaded from the App Store.

Watch Dropbox's promo video below for more details. The company said it's "still working on a timeline" for when all these features will be available on Android. So, stay tuned.