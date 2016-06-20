  Tumblr is getting into the crowded live video space this week

Tumblr thinks it can take on Facebook Live, Twitter-owned Periscope, Amazon-owned Twitch, and others. It's getting into live video.

The company quietly posted a promotional webpage over the weekend to announce it will launch a live-streaming video feature on 21 June. The page also appears to offer a programming schedule for live video events (such as: "A Harlem Globetrotter will teach you how to basketball" on 21 June at 4:45 pm EST, and "We will broadcast live from the surface of Mars" on 21 June at 4 pm EST).

Tumblr launched in 2007 and was acquired by Yahoo about six years later. It currently has about 555 million monthly visitors and hosts more than 300 million blogs. You can use it to post GIFs, create standalone sites, and soon, apparently, broadcast. Tumblr hasn't yet shared any details on how it will uniquely offer live-streaming capabilities in a space that has become increasingly crowded.

That said, it seems to be developing a content strategy for launch day, at least. It's unclear if Tumblr will consistently offer a live programming schedule but such a strategy could help it to stand out from the competition. Facebook, for instance, green-lighted its Live video feature last spring - when Periscope turned a year old and announced its users had created more than 200 million broadcasts.

It'll therefore be interesting to see whether Tumblr Live Video is able to capture that sort of interest and growth from the get-go.