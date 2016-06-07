  This is what the oldest stars in our Milky Way galaxy sound like

Contrary to popular belief, space is noisy. It's a cacophony of stellar music.

Astrophysicists from the University of Birmingham have not only captured sounds of some of the oldest stars in the Milky Way galaxy but have also published their research in the Royal Astronomical Society journal Monthly Notices as well as released recordings of their sounds.

These sounds, which have been dubbed "stellar music", come from M4, a cluster of stars roughly 13 billion years old. The university's team of scientists, led by Dr Andrea Miglio, used data from NASA Kepler/K2 mission to detect resonant acoustic oscillations of the stars in M4. They wanted to detect the sound trapped inside of the stars in order to measure the tones and determine the mass and age of the stars.

In a statement, Dr Miglion said he was thrilled to be able to listen to some of the stellar relics of the early universe and that this discovery will open the door to studying the very early history of our galaxy: "The stars we have studied really are living fossils from the time of the formation of our galaxy, and we now hope be able to unlock the secrets of how spiral galaxies, like our own, formed and evolved."

Using this technique, which is called asteroseismology, researchers can now determine precise and accurate ages for the oldest stars in the galaxy. While that's cool and all, it's also just neat to hear what billion-year-old stars sound like, and so scientists have published their sounds along with a visualization (here), allowing you to hear individual, beautiful tones coming from each star.

Tracks of the tones have also been posted to Soundcloud.