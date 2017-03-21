When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?

Every year a major update to Android is released. 2016's update is called Android Nougat, following the theme of dessert-inspired names.

Unlike previous updates, Nougat was first released to developers with a public preview beta programme, meaning early access to the new version of Android. It's now been released to numerous devices. If you want to know what the Nougat update brings with it, you can read our Android Nougat review with everything you need to know.

Things are a little more complicated with the latest flavour of Android though, because Google subsequently launched the Pixel and Pixel XL devices on Android 7.1, bringing some exclusive features to its own new phones. Other devices have been getting Android 7.0 instead.

Google started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to Nexus devices on 22 August 2016. This covered a great number of devices, but it wasn't until early October that the Nexus 6 got in on the action, with that update appearing on 3 October. The LG V20 was the first device to feature Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box.

Android 7.1 Nougat launched with the Pixel phones on 4 October 2016, with those two devices becoming available a week later.

The final release of Android 7.1.1 appeared in early December, with the Pixel XL getting it at the start of that month.

Google has since confirmed, at the beginning of 2017, that it would release a public beta of Android Nougat 7.1.2. That beta is now ready to roll out to compatible devices over the air. The update is only available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C tablet, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P (eventually) and the Nexus Player.

Google has also confirmed it is working with device manufacturers to bring the Nougat update to your devices.

Google started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat from 22 August 2016 and Android 7.1.1 on 5 December. The Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Nexus Player and Pixel C are all eligible over-the-air updates. The Nexus 5 has been put out to pasture.

In January, Google confirmed the public beta of Android 7.1.2. It is available through the Android Beta Program for rolling out to:

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P (at a later date)

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Nexus Player

Pixel C

The Android 7.1.2 full release is now ready to roll out to compatible devices. The update will give all devices the Pixel launcher (the Pixel C and Nexus 5X currently use an older launcher), and a new multitasking feature for the Pixel C tablet. You'll now be able to see a thumbnail view of the eight most recently used apps, which you can press and hold on to move to a split screen view.

BlackBerry is all about Android now. The BlackBerry Priv launched on Android Lollipop and it took six months to see an update to Marshmallow.

With a bit of luck BlackBerry will speed things up for Android Nougat but informed opinion suggests it will be Q2 2017 We're waiting to hear on official timelines for the Priv, DTEK50 and DTEK60 updates.

HTC operates a 90-day promise for software updates and the company also says your device will be updated for two years following its release.

The HTC 10, HTC One A9 and HTC One M9, as well as carrier versions, have already or will get the update.

The new HTC 10 Evo/HTC Bolt launched with Android Nougat and HTC Sense, so is up to date.

As of the end of last year, the unlocked variant of the HTC 10 in the US should have Android 7.0 Nougat. The US unlocked HTC One M9 should also have it by now.

Graham Wheeler, product and service director at HTC tweeted on 24 January to confirm that the Android 7.0 roll-out had started for HTC 10 phones in the UK. You should have it by now. The HTC One M9 update started in February.

The European roll-out for both should also have started.

HTC One A9 has started updating too.

The Huawei Mate 9 launched with the company's latest EMUI 5.0, based on Nougat pre-installed, the first Huawei device to do so.

Since the Mate 9 launched, Huawei has rolled out the official EMUI 5.0 update to the Mate 8, P9 and P9 Plus. Now, a leaked roadmap on Chinese site Weibo has revealed when other Huawei devices can expect to get the update.

The Huawei Nova will get the update in March, the G9 Plus will get it in April, while the M3 tablet will get to taste Nougat in May. Beta versions of the update should be available sooner for all these devices.

Sub-brand of Huawei, Honor, launched the Honor 7 Enhanced Edition in December 2015, offering Android Marshmallow from the box.

The Honor 5X and the standard model of the Honor 7 then both received the Marshmallow update a couple of months later around March the following year so we expect to see the Nougat update for these devices soon. Like Huawei, Honor already offers a swipe action on the fingerprint scanner, one of the features of Android 7.1.

The Honor Note 8 received the EMUI 5.0 update from 11 February, while the 6X is due to receive the update at some point in the first half of 2017.

EMUI 5.0 is coming to Honor 8 from Feb 11th! Check out the new App Drawer on EMUI 5! Excited? https://t.co/aH8oKwqOK6 — Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 9, 2017

The Android 7.0 Nougat update has already started rolling out to LG G5 owners in South Korea. Other regions are set to follow, with reports on 1 December of Verizon G5 users seeing the update available too.

The LG G4 and V10 handsets will have to wait a bit longer though. LG has revealed that it will be pushing Android 7.0 Nougat to both devices this year, but not until Q3 and the "second half of the year" respectively.

"We plan to offer the upgrade of the operating system with Android 7.0 for the V10 in the second half of this year and for the G4 in the third quarter," it said in a statement. Some carriers might not even support the update though, it is reported.

The LG V20 is the company's first device running Android 7.0 Nougat and the first device to launch with the new software out of the box. The LG G6 will also launch with Nougat pre-installed.

In the past, Motorola was amongst the fastest to update devices, but that hasn't been the case for Nougat. The company has gone official, however, confirming a wide number of handsets that will be updated:

Moto G (4th Gen)

Moto G Plus (4th Gen)

Moto G Play (4th Gen)

Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen)

Moto X Style

Moto X Play

Moto X Force

Droid Turbo 2

Droid Maxx 2

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Nexus 6

The Moto Z and Moto Z Force were first on the list, with updates rolling out in November 2016. Some users in the States received the update on their unlocked Moto Z units early as part of a "soak test", with the full roll out progressing in February.

Nvidia has rolled out its Software Update 5.0 for both the Shield Tablet K1 and original Shield Tablet, which includes Android 7.0 Nougat and a few additional features. On top of the improvements brought by Nougat, the tablets are now compatible with the newer Bluetooth Shield Controller, released alongside the also Android 7.0-enabled new Shield TV.

The original tablet was released in 2014, while the K1 successor came out towards the end of 2015, so for Nvidia to update two relatively old devices is a good move.

OnePlus started the roll-out of Nougat for the OnePlus 3T in January, with many regions now getting the OTA update, the roll-out for the OnePlus 3 has also started, both confirmed on 17 January.

The company is yet to release official plans on a Nougat update for the OnePlus 2. It was rumoured for February but that has since come and gone with no sign of Android 7.0.

Samsung has confirmed that the Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 is the full Android 7.1.1 version. The company started a Galaxy Beta Programme for Nougat in the US, UK, Korea and China, allowing users to test the software on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge before the update arrived.

As of 12 January, those on the Beta programme started seeing the update appear, with other users following over the next couple of weeks. The official Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge update rolled out from 17 January 2017, starting in the UK and China.

Samsung has also confirmed that some 2016 phones will be getting the bump to 7.0 Nougat in the "first half of 2017". That's a pretty vague timeline, but it's good to know the latest software is coming.

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge Plus

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE Unlock)

Galaxy A3

Galaxy A8

Interestingly, Samsung hasn't said any of these following devices will get the update too. It could be that they will get Android 7.0 at a later date, or they just don't make the cut.

Galaxy A5 (2016/17)

Galaxy A7 (2016/2017)

Galaxy A9/A9 Pro

Galaxy S6 Active

Galaxy S7 Active

Sony has announced it will make Android Nougat available to the following devices in total, with some already having it now:

Xperia Z3+

Xperia Z4 Tablet

Xperia Z5

Xperia Z5 Compact

Xperia Z5 Premium

Xperia X

Xperia XA

Xperia XA Ultra

Xperia X Compact

Xperia X Performance

Xperia XZ

The rollout began for the Xperia XZ and X Performance as of 1 December 2016, while the other devices are following in dribs and drabs. The company said the update would come to devices "as quickly as we can". Nougat for Xperia X and Xperia X Compact has started, but it yet to reach the US or UK.

The roll-out did start in January 2017 for the Sony Xperia Z5 family too, with updates to the Z5, Z5 Compact and Z5 Premium, but was pulled after bugs were found. The same was true for the Z3+ and Z4 Tablet.

Thankfully, the errors were ironed out and the patch recommenced on 9 February.