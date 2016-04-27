You can now control your Android TV with this iPhone app

Google has quietly launched a new iPhone app for Android TV.

Television manufacturers like Sony and Sharp make Android TV sets. These are TVs running the Android smart TV platform developed by Google. It was announced in 2014 and is the successor to Google TV, Google's previous stab at a big screen platform. Now, Google has announced the Android TV app. It lets you use your iPhone to control Android TVs.

With the Android TV app, you search for games, apps, movies, and shows by using your voice or text. You can also use the digital d-pad or gestures to navigate around your Android TV. The app, which looks pretty basic, works over Wi-Fi to connect with your Android TV, and it requires that your iPhone and Android TV are on the same local network.

The app also lets multiple people connect remotes in order to enjoy some of Android TV’s multi-player games and functionality. Technically, this app is for iOS, so you can download it onto and use it with your iPad too. Oh, and if you have an Android TV box, such as the Nexus Player, it'll also work with that.

The new Android TV app is a free download from Apple's App Store.