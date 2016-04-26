  1. Home
You can buy Uncharted 4 on eBay now, thanks to pre-order shipping error

You can buy Uncharted 4 on eBay now, thanks to pre-order shipping error
- Amazon and others release stock early

- Changing hands on eBay for double price

- Multiplayer not available yet

Reports are emerging that some retailers such as Amazon have accidentally shipped copies of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End to pre-order customers two weeks ahead of its official release date.

That has lead to several copies appearing on eBay for as much as £100.

It is unknown whether all the copies listed on eBay.co.uk are genuine, so be wary if you are one of those willing to pay double to get the game a fortnight early. However, with photos of sealed copies accompanying listings, they certainly look the real deal.

Multiple Twitter users are also claiming they've received their pre-ordered copy already.

"#uncharted4 is HERE!" claims Shady (@alzayani313) on his Twitter feed. He also posts images of the packaging.

Others around the globe have also posted, suggesting that it isn't a problem limited to the UK.

One, @ProFeSsoR_10 even shows an image of the game installed on his PS4. And another of several copies in his possession.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is one of the most eagerly anticipated games for this generation and comes out officially on 10 May. Amazon.co.uk's current pre-order price is set at £44.

Copies received or purchased ahead of launch day will not be able to access multiplayer until the servers are enabled, so only the campaign mode is currently working.

