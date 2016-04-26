  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Avoid Game of Thrones spoilers with brilliant new Chrome extension

|
Pocket-lint Avoid Game of Thrones spoilers with brilliant new Chrome extension
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK

- Block Reddit, Twitter and Facebook spoilers

- Click on a spoiler to reveal it after a delay

- Free and available now

Spoilers are the worst. Game of Thrones spoilers are even more agonising. One developer is clearly aware of this as he's released a Chrome extension to fight Game of Thrones spoilers specifically.

GameofSpoils will keep you safe from early reveals when browsing the web from within Chrome. This extension will block out any mention of Game of Thrones itself as well as related terms when in Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Google News. So it's not all encompassing but it's better than nothing, right?

The extension isn't a simple tool though, it makes blocking funny too. One example is the use of the word "Asoiaf" which was blocked with the line: "A potential spoiler here did not live through the Long Night, because it dared mention the phrase 'Asoaif'".

Should you wish to brave on through a blocked post you can do so by simply clicking on the notification. Even this won't reveal straight away, only clearing the selection three seconds after it was clicked – to avoid any accidental clicks.

The project, from designer Stu Blair, is open source so hopefully it will expand to cover the far reaches of the internet soon. For now you can add it to your Chrome browser for free here. Then wait to watch the next episode at your leisure, without too much fear of it being ruined by spoilers.

READ: Amazon Kindle Oasis review: First class reader, first class price

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments