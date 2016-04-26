Avoid Game of Thrones spoilers with brilliant new Chrome extension

Spoilers are the worst. Game of Thrones spoilers are even more agonising. One developer is clearly aware of this as he's released a Chrome extension to fight Game of Thrones spoilers specifically.

GameofSpoils will keep you safe from early reveals when browsing the web from within Chrome. This extension will block out any mention of Game of Thrones itself as well as related terms when in Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Google News. So it's not all encompassing but it's better than nothing, right?

The extension isn't a simple tool though, it makes blocking funny too. One example is the use of the word "Asoiaf" which was blocked with the line: "A potential spoiler here did not live through the Long Night, because it dared mention the phrase 'Asoaif'".

Should you wish to brave on through a blocked post you can do so by simply clicking on the notification. Even this won't reveal straight away, only clearing the selection three seconds after it was clicked – to avoid any accidental clicks.

The project, from designer Stu Blair, is open source so hopefully it will expand to cover the far reaches of the internet soon. For now you can add it to your Chrome browser for free here. Then wait to watch the next episode at your leisure, without too much fear of it being ruined by spoilers.

