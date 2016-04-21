  1. Home
That crazy successful Exploding Kittens card game is now an Android app

One of the most-backed campaigns on Kickstarter is now an Android game.

Remember Exploding Kittens? It's an excellent card game. Because, well, anything with kittens and explosions and cards is perfect. The world seems to agree with us, because within 20 minutes of appearing on Kickstarter last year, it reached $10,000. Then, an hour after going live on the site, over 116,000 pledges helped the campaign hit 1,000 per cent of its funding goal, which is amazing considering that's for a $20 game.

Exploding Kittens became the most backed Kickstarter campaign in terms of individuals, and it's the most-funded game ever. It's now been given an Android launch. The multiplayer card game works much like the physical version but doesn't use a physical deck. Up to five players can take turns pulling cards from a digital deck, and if they pull an Exploding Kitten, they have to use a card from their hand to defuse it.

Exploding Kittens was created by Matthew Inman (makes The Oatmeal cartoon), along with Elan Lee and Shane Small (game-makers formerly of Microsoft). The others cards in the digital deck allow a player to survive. These include diffuse cards, such as the "diffuse laser", and action cards, such as the "Cheetah Butt to escape quickly".Whoever is still around at the end, wins - much like Russian Roullette.

It costs $1.99 to download from the Google Play Store. An iOS version of the app, which launched months ago, is also available for $1.99.

