Pornhub now streams VR adult films and is giving away VR viewers

Virtual reality just got more, um, exciting for some people.

One of the most-visited and contentious websites in the world has announced it is finally embracing the 360-degree technology.

It's Pornhub.com, an adult entertainment website, which gets over 60 million visitors a day, according to Alexa ratings. In an attempt to keep those visitors satisfied, Pornhub has teamed up with VR adult content creator BaDoinkVR to add a virtual reality content section to its site.

The company announced the news via the video below (no worries - it's mostly safe for work). Pornhub said its immersive skin flicks will be free and optimised for Android and iOS devices as well as Samsung Gear VR. They'll also work with PC-powered headsets such as the Oculus Rift. Pornhub even added support for Google Cardboard into its Android app.

To complement the launch of its new content section, Pornhub will give away 10,000 smartphone VR viewers to users: “Virtual reality is the next phase in the constantly metamorphosing world of adult entertainment, and will provide users with a mesmeric experience unlike anything they’ve seen before," said Corey Price, Pornhub's vice president, in a statement.

Pornhub's announcement follows Naughty America's invite to Comic-Con in San Diego this summer, where it will let attendees experience a little VR porn for themselves. Also, research and investment firm Piper Jaffray recently forecasted VR adult content will be a $1 billion industry by 2025.