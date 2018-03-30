Best tech easter eggs: Hidden features in Snapchat, Facebook, and more

Everybody loves a good easter egg.

We're not talking about the chocolate treats, but rather, hidden software features tucked into operating systems, apps, websites, and other products. Even Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant has them! There are so many available that it'd be impossible to find and round them all up, but that isn't going to stop us from trying, right? Check out our list of some of the best easter eggs we've come across.

Let us know if you've spotted some, too.

This easter egg is actually Easter-themed! Snapchat has launched a virtual egg hunt. Starting 30 March 2018, you'll find decorated eggs hidden in your local neighborhood's Snap Map, if you're in the US and Canada. You'll find them in public locations, like coffee shops and parks. When you're near the place where the egg is on the Snap Map, tap it to open a 3D World Lens with your rear camera.

You'll then score one to five points (five if it's a rare golden one). It reminds us of Pokemon Go, except you're catching eggs, not Pokemon.

Head to the settings menu, then scroll all the way down until you reach "About Phone", and tap that and find "Android version". If you press this option multiple times repeatedly, you'll get to a screen showing the Android O logo on your wallpaper. Repeatedly tap the "O" a few times, then press and hold on it, and you now you should see a black octopus onscreen. You can now drag the octopus around the screen.

Try picking it up, dropping it, and just mess around with it.

If you open up Chrome while offline, you will see T-rex. But did you know this dino is part of an infinite running game. To start the game, press the space bar or tap on the screen. Doing so will cause T-rex to jump. Keep tapping to make him jump over cacti.

There are actually several Google search easter eggs. Here's three:

First, you can search results page into a fun point-and-shoot game by searching for “zerg rush”. Your search results will turn into a falling wave of red and yellow-colored zeroes. You must click on each enemy to protect your search results and sidebar from these mini zeroes. You can also try searching for "do a barrel roll" to make your search results, well, do a barrel roll right off the screen.

Next, search for “bubble level” on your smartphone and you will instantly have an interactive leveler on your device.

The Terminal app on your Mac may seem a bit daunting, but it's a very useful tool, and as it turns out, a fun one too. Open Terminal, type emacs and then press enter. Next, press the Esc key. Then, press the X key. Finally, type tetris and hit return. It'll then open up a Tetris game. If you replace tetris with pong or snake, it will bring up those retro games in the terminal as well.

Bored of chatting to your mates in Facebook Messenger? Both impress and escape them in one move, by unlocking the hidden basketball game. Send the basketball emoji in a chat window, and then tap on the icon to start the game. It's that simple. Your mate can play by tapping the same icon and after you finish he sees your high score and vice versa for his. Warning: it can get competitive.