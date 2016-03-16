Tidal extended its free trial by 30 days all because Kanye updated his album

We usually don't say no to free stuff - especially if it's an extra month of Tidal.

Tidal has begun alerting people who recently signed up for its 30-day free trial that they will now get the chance to continue using Tidal for an extra 30 days. It's basically extending the free trial period by a month. Jay Z's music-streaming service is offering this promotion of sorts simply because Kanye West decided to revise his latest album, called The Life of Pablo, which is a Tidal exclusive.

"Kanye West continues to deliver new music exclusively to Tidal," Tidal said via an email to users. "Listen to the new version of 'Wolves' and the new song 'Fade' now that was just added to The Life of Pablo. Because Tidal is about discovering new music, we are extending your complimentary Tidal trial with an additional 30 days so you're always the first to hear new music from Kanye."

The Life of Pablo first dropped last month. West took to Twitter soon after, and in between confessing to money woes when it comes to his business ventures and begging Facebook's CEO for help funding more of his dreams, among other things, the rapper announced he wanted to fix the song Wolves. He has since updated his new album a couple times, tweaking tunes like Famous, adding ones like Frank's Track, and more.

To take advantage of the extended trial, log in to Tidal with the same credentials and reactivate your account. You of course don't have to listen to West's TLOP and can instead stream any tunes you want to hear.