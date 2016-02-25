  1. Home
  2. Apps
  App news

Boston Dynamics' new Atlas humanoid bot looks ready to take over the world

Boston Dynamics has just shown off its next-generation bipedal robot.

And wow. This thing is intense.

We can imagine in 5 years or more the Atlas being able to tuck our children into bed at night. Its creators just 6 months ago showed off a version of the 6-foot humanoid droid walking outside into unplanned terrain, but it was tethered at the time. This new version ditches the cord and now stands 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 180 lbs. It's like the size of a full-grown man.

Atlas is electrically powered and hydraulically actuated: "It uses sensors in its body and legs to balance and LIDAR and stereo sensors in its head to avoid obstacles, assess the terrain, help with navigation and manipulate objects," Boston Dynamics explained via a new video published to YouTube. The video shows Atlas walking through snow, picking up boxes, opening doors, etc.

Scientists can be seen trying to trick Atlas, moving boxes on the bot and knocking it over with a stick. We're happy Atlas hasn't been given the ability to consciously think, because with this sort of treatment, we envision an eventual rise up from him and his sibling machines. Boston Dynamics also creates a four-legged Big Dog bot for the US military as well as a smaller one called Spot.

Watch the video below to see the future - we mean Atlas - in action.

