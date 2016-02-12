Demand 5 is dead, My5 is Channel 5’s new catch-up service

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has followed Channel 4 and ITV by rebranding its on demand service. Demand 5 will now be called My5 going forward.

Apps have already started to update, with iOS and Android devices already getting the new My5 portal. Other places where Demand 5 still sits will follow in the coming months, including smart TVs, set-top-boxes, games consoles and other platforms.

In addition, a new my5.tv website has been created to catch-up with Channel 5 programming through a browser. The channel5.com website remains to provide programme information and promotion.

The new My5 services gives access to all of the previous Demand 5 content. It also adds a range of exclusives that will be coming specifically to the online platform. Box sets of shows will also be ranged.

It covers catch-up for four UK TV stations, Channel 5, 5Star, 5USA and Spike. It also has new personalisation features, including the options to favourite shows, keep track of what shows have been watched, and pause viewing on one device to continue on another.

The video quality is one thing that hasn't improved significantly though. Content is still presented in standard definition only and is ad-supported - just like with ITV Hub and All 4.

BBC iPlayer is still the only major streaming service from the four main UK terrestrial TV networks to offer HD programming.