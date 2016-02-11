Funny or Die got Johnny Depp to star in this epic 50-min spoof on Trump

Donald J Trump doesn't seem to be going away - so it's finally time for you to learn all you can about the guy who could be calling the shots from the Oval Office come January. But instead of going to Wikipedia, just watch his new biography starring Johnny Depp.

That's right. One of America's most liberal and prominent actors actually agreed to portray The Donald. But don't take this film too seriously. He made it with Funny or Die, an Emmy-winning comedy site and production company co-founded by actor Will Ferrell. The whole thing is based around Trump's 1987 book, called Trump: The Art of the Deal, which he says is the "No. 1 selling" business book of all time, but that's likely a lie.

Anyway, roughly three decades later, it has been adapted into a spoof biopic by Funny Or Die. The 50-minute production is narrated by Ron Howard and has a star-studded cast that - apart from Depp - also includes Alfred Molina, Robert Morse, Patton Oswalt, Jack McBrayer, Michaela Watkins, Henry Winkler, Stephen Merchant, Christopher Lloyd, Kristen Schaal, Andy Richter, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, and many more.

It was shot to look like an 80s-era TV movie and is being billed as such. We admittedly hate to give the media hound any more attention than he already gets, but this spoof is pretty epic. Kenny Loggins even wrote the film's theme song. According to The New York Times, Funny or Die pulled off the whole project in secret, with Depp - who looks and sounds just like the real estate mogul - filming his part in just four days in December.

So, grab some popcorn and watch this slice of insanity from Funny or Die's website. We also embedded the trailer below.