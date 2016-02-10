Tidal will livestream Kanye West's new album debut at Madison Square Garden

Just when you were starting to forget about Tidal, it comes rushing forward with a major new exclusive: Kanye West's TLOP.

Hip hop mogul Jay Z re-launched a music streaming service called Tidal in 2014, with the purpose of making a difference for artists. Instead of catering to consumers and promising to improve their lives, Tidal is all about righting the wrongs of the music industry and ensuring artists get paid directly and fully for their art. In return, you get CD-quality music and hopefully a warm feeling in your tummy about paying for HD tunes.

Tidal is the first music service to combine "the best high fidelity sound quality, high definition music videos, and expertly curated editorial", and that includes exclusive concert footage and album premieres. For instance, it just landed a deal with rapper Kanye West to stream his new album that is set to debut at Madison Square Garden on 11 February. This news isn't too surprising though, since he and Jay Z are best buds.

West's upcoming album was supposed to be called Waves, but then he changed it to Swish, and now he is teasing yet another new name. So far, he's only given the abbreviation TLOP, but we'll know the full name tomorrow, when he unveils his new album via a show at The Garden in New York City. West will simultaneously unveil the third season of his Yeezy clothing line with Adidas during the sold-out show.

You had to get a ticket to the actual concert/fashion event or a theatrical screening in select cities across the US and Central Europe in order to experience the show, but now, thank to a new partnership with Tidal, you can watch the whole thing from the comfort of your living room. Tidal will live stream the show starting at 4 PM EST on 11 February. It'll be available to subscribers and non-subscribers via Tidal's website.

Tidal is all about these exclusives, and it's been doing a solid job at hooking listeners up lately. Rihanna just premiered her new album ANTI on the service, for instance, followed by the release of Beyonce's latest single, called Formation, which she performed at the Super Bowl 50.

YEEZY Season 3. 2/11 4PM ET. @TheGarden. Livestream for ALL on TIDAL. https://t.co/flkoN5t26q — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 10, 2016

UPDATE: It appears TLOP stands for The Life of Pablo...