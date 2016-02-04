Taylor Swift to launch her own app from same company behind Kim K's game
Taylor Swift is seeing nothing but money signs right now.
The singer is following in Kim Kardashian's footsteps in that she plans to launch a mobile game made Glu Mobile, the company that developed Kardashian's popular mobile game. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood generated $43 million in its first three months and has a 4.5-star rating on the Apple App Store and Google Play. So it's no surprise Swift wants in on the action.
The pop star partnered with Glu to develop a title releasing in late 2016. Swift has an insane social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and in fact, she has 6 million more Instagram followers than Kardashian. In a statement, Glu said it is "equally committed to designing never before seen gameplay elements that utilise Taylor’s unique creativity."
Glu will announced additional details about the game’s development at a later date. The company's stock is up 27 per cent
