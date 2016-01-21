That crazy successful Exploding Kittens card game is now an iPhone app

One of the most-backed campaigns on Kickstarter is now an iPhone game.

Remember Exploding Kittens? It's an excellent card game. Because, well, anything with kittens and explosions and cards is perfect. The world seems to agree with us too, because within 20 minutes of appearing on Kickstarter last January, it reached $10,000. Then, an hour after going live on the site, over 116,000 pledges helped the campaign hit 1,000 per cent of its funding goal, which is amazing considering that's for a $20 game.

Exploding Kittens quickly became the most backed Kickstarter campaign in terms of individuals and the most-funded game ever. Now, a year later, Exploding Kittens has been given a digital launch. So, with this new version, you don't need a physical deck, because the game, which is described as "a highly strategic kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette," is a mobile app for between two and five people to play across multiple phones.

Exploding Kittens was created by Matthew Inman (who makes The Oatmeal cartoon), along with Elan Lee and Shane Small (game-makers formerly of Microsoft). Gameplay involves players grabbing a card off the deck, and the one who gets an exploding kitten is out. Other cards may allow a player to survive, however. These include diffuse cards, such as the "diffuse laser", and action cards, such as the "Cheetah Butt to escape quickly".

It costs $1.99 to download from the Apple App Store, but as part of a launch special, all in-app-purchases are free. You also get new cards exclusive to the digital version. This mobile port was helmed by design studio Substantial, but the developers have admitted on the Exploding Kittens website that the app isn't finished at the moment: "It's not quite a cat yet," the creators explained.

"It's still just a kitten," they added. "But for now, this is version 1.0."