You can now pre-order your Starbucks coffee from an iPhone or Android phone at any UK branch

Starbucks has rolled out its Mobile Order & Pay service to all outlets in the UK. You can now use your iPhone or Android phone to pre-order your coffee and other Starbucks goodies to be ready for you when you arrive at 300 stores up and down the country.

Initially trialled in London and rolled out around the US in September last year, the Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay app for iOS and Android is now available to all and can be used to order ahead to then pick up food and drinks in store.

Customers can skip the sometimes lengthy waits for their order to be made and the queues by paying for their coffee and other items beforehand.

Orders are immediately sent to the chosen Starbucks and users of the app are given an approximate collection time. It makes those work coffee runs a little more bearable.

In addition, users of the app can earn stars towards free drinks and rewards as it also links into the My Starbucks Rewards loyalty programme.

"We’re really proud of Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay," said Ian Cranna, vice president of marketing for Starbucks in Europe.

"It has seen high demand and we’re excited to be bringing it to Starbucks customers across the country.

"Our customers can skip the queue by placing and paying for their order before they get in store."