Worried about flooding? Keep your eye on GaugeMap

We're seeing an increasing frequency of flooding in the UK and it seems that what was once a rare occurrence, is something we're now facing each year in some part of the country.

If you're looking for more information on which rivers are showing higher levels than average, live in an area that's prone to flooding, or perhaps on the edge of an area that might find itself flooded, then GaugeMap might be of interest.

The Shoothill GaugeMap draws data from the Environment Agency and Scottish Environment Protection Agency river gauges and presents the information in an easy to understand format.

You can head to the website for an overview of the country, or to look at a particular area. These aren't flood maps per se, they're live readings giving river levels, flow and groundwater data.

Searching will quickly bring up the sites of these gauges, giving you a graphical depiction of river level averages and where the current level sits. You can view by day, week, month or year, for a fuller picture of what's been happening to water levels.

If you have a particular area of interest - probably because you live there or a family member lives there - then you can allocate favourites and perhaps more interestingly, you can follow an individual gauge on Twitter.

That's right, each river gauge has a corresponding Twitter account, so the results can appear in your stream, so you can keep an eye on them all the time.

It's a mine of information and whether you're concerned about loved ones or want to know what's happening in your area, then it's worth a look. Of course, this doesn't replace the rest of the Environment Agency or Scottish Environment Protection Agency's flood alert, but it does make you realise how serious the flooding problem is for some people.