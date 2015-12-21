Kim K's bum and other assets have been emoji-fied

Sometimes you just need to use Kim Kardashian's arse as a response in a conversation. No? Never? Oh. Guess it's just us then.

Anyway, thanks to the reality star's latest product for iPhone and iPad, we now have an easy way of inserting her, um, goods into messages on iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, email, and more. Whalerock Digital Media, the same developer behind the whole Kardashian clan's subscription-based beauty apps, has released an app called Kimoji.

It's Kim Kardashian's official emoji app - and it serves up more than 250 exclusive emoji and sticker designs as well as an integrated QWERTY keyboard. The first pack of emoji available at launch includes things like Kim's hand showing off a huge engagement rock, Kim's face painted with contour, and Kim's iconic backside (it's even been rendered as fruit).

Kimoji costs $1.99 and requires iOS 8.0 or later. Because this is a third-party keyboard, you'll need to add it after installing. To add a new keyboard, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add a New Keyboard. Apple's support page has more details about switching between keyboards.

Oddly, even though Kim K is like the Queen of Instagram and Twitter, her new keyboard doesn't yet support either service. There's no word on when or if it will, but we do know new emoji packs will be added to the app over time.