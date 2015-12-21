  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Kim K's bum and other assets have been emoji-fied

|
Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim K's bum and other assets have been emoji-fied
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Sometimes you just need to use Kim Kardashian's arse as a response in a conversation. No? Never? Oh. Guess it's just us then.

Anyway, thanks to the reality star's latest product for iPhone and iPad, we now have an easy way of inserting her, um, goods into messages on iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, email, and more. Whalerock Digital Media, the same developer behind the whole Kardashian clan's subscription-based beauty apps, has released an app called Kimoji.

It's Kim Kardashian's official emoji app - and it serves up more than 250 exclusive emoji and sticker designs as well as an integrated QWERTY keyboard. The first pack of emoji available at launch includes things like Kim's hand showing off a huge engagement rock, Kim's face painted with contour, and Kim's iconic backside (it's even been rendered as fruit).

Kim Kardashian / Instagramkim k s bum and other assets have been emoji fied image 2

Kimoji costs $1.99 and requires iOS 8.0 or later. Because this is a third-party keyboard, you'll need to add it after installing. To add a new keyboard, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add a New Keyboard. Apple's support page has more details about switching between keyboards.

Oddly, even though Kim K is like the Queen of Instagram and Twitter, her new keyboard doesn't yet support either service. There's no word on when or if it will, but we do know new emoji packs will be added to the app over time.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments