Experience Christmas at the White House thanks to virtual reality

Christmas is a pretty big deal at the White House.

There's an official indoor Christmas Tree - and it's given a new and specific theme each year. Plus, there are a tonne of holiday traditions and interesting decorations, which you can read about here. But that's some dry reading. We'd prefer to take a tour of the US President's official residence and let a guide explain everything. Luckily, we can do just that, but without paying for an actual trip to Washington DC.

An entire walkthrough of the White House at Christmastime has been filmed with one of Google's Jump rigs and published to the official White House YouTube channel. The 360-degree video goes through all sorts of luxurious rooms and corridors, including the East Colonnade, the East Garden Room, the White House Library, the Vermeil Room, the China Room, and so forth. And all of this is a narrated by a tour guide.

Amazingly, it only lasts for five minutes. But if you're viewing from a desktop browser, you can use your mouse to scroll all around and view stuff from a number of different angles. Jump, which costs $15,000 and uses 16 GoPro Hero4 camera rig to capture 3D video for an immersive VR experience, was used to stitch together clips of the White House this Christmas.

These clips make one seamless, 360-degree video experience that can not only be viewed from a desktop browser but also Google Carboard. Simply slot your Android phone into Google's budget VR headset, and you're good to go. You can also play the video on the YouTube app and pan around with your mobile device, including your iPhone or iPad. It's amazing.

It's also educational, and because of that, Google's made a Google Expedition version. Teachers can use it to guide Cardboard-donning students.