Streamz smart headphones run Android to play high def audio wirelessly, no phone needed
- Play high-fidelity audio uncompressed over Wi-Fi
- Up to 36GB storage right on the headphones
- OLED screen on the headphones for direct control
Streamz are headphones like no other, they're smart in and of themselves thanks to built-in Android.
The Streamz over-ear headphones want to make listening to music wirelessly a direct-to-internet experience, ditching the phone. The headphones have up to 36GB storage, stream over Wi-Fi and support FLAC, ALAC, MP3 and WAV up to 96kHz/24-bit HD DAC. Streamz can stream directly from over 150 Chromecast apps like Spotify and Pandora.
Streamz runs Android OS and a 1.7GHz quad-core processor and can display everything on a 128 x 128 OLED colour display with keypad panel. So you can play music directly from online or download to play later. Everything can be controlled via the headphones or from an Android or iOS app on a smartphone.
There's also Bluetooth so you can use these as you would any other headphones, connected to a phone, computer or console for example.
While the headphones won't launch with it initially, Streamz will get an update that allows for voice controlled music searching and selection. There's even going to be an API release allowing developers to create their own apps for Streamz.
The Streamz headphones will launch officially at CES in January and should begin shipping by March for $400.
READ: Netflix upgraded: How does new encoding tech affect you?
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments