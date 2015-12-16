Streamz smart headphones run Android to play high def audio wirelessly, no phone needed

Streamz are headphones like no other, they're smart in and of themselves thanks to built-in Android.

The Streamz over-ear headphones want to make listening to music wirelessly a direct-to-internet experience, ditching the phone. The headphones have up to 36GB storage, stream over Wi-Fi and support FLAC, ALAC, MP3 and WAV up to 96kHz/24-bit HD DAC. Streamz can stream directly from over 150 Chromecast apps like Spotify and Pandora.

Streamz runs Android OS and a 1.7GHz quad-core processor and can display everything on a 128 x 128 OLED colour display with keypad panel. So you can play music directly from online or download to play later. Everything can be controlled via the headphones or from an Android or iOS app on a smartphone.

There's also Bluetooth so you can use these as you would any other headphones, connected to a phone, computer or console for example.

While the headphones won't launch with it initially, Streamz will get an update that allows for voice controlled music searching and selection. There's even going to be an API release allowing developers to create their own apps for Streamz.

The Streamz headphones will launch officially at CES in January and should begin shipping by March for $400.

