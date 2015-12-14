Watch the first trailer for Justin Lin's Star Trek Beyond here

It's time to once again boldly go where no man has gone before.

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for a new Star Trek movie, and although JJ Abrams is no longer calling the shots from behind the camera, the third installment in the rebooted science-fiction franchise looks just as action-packed and humour-laced as ever.

The reboot series consists of 2009's Star Trek and 2013's Star Trek Into the Darkness. Those films were directed by Abrams and star Chris Pine as James T. Kirk. For Star Trek Beyond, however, which is the name of the new film premiering this summer, Abrams was busy directing another blockbuster sci-fi franchise, so the director gig was given to Justin Lin, who is best known for his work on The Fast and The Furious series.

Abrams is now a producer, while Pine is still playing Kirk. Interestingly, Simon Pegg, who played Montgomery Scott in the last two Star Treks, has stepped into the screenwriter role, though he will continue to portray Scott in Star Trek Beyond. As for the film's first trailer, which debuted on 14 December, it shows the Enterprise crew possibly getting trapped on an alien planet.

It looks like they're about to become slaves, and spliced in between all that explosive drama, there are plenty of eye-catching stunts and jokes, naturally. Scotty, Bones, Kirk, Spock, and Uhura all appear to be back, but unfortunately, we weren't given a glimpse of Idris Elba's villain.

These days though first trailers tend to be followed by second, third, and fourth trailers, as well as teaser trailers and behind-the-scene clips and interviews from cast and crew. So, expect to hear and see more about Star Trek Beyond in the weeks to come.

Oh, and noticeably, there doesn't seem to be any Abrams-trademark lens flares in this trailer. We're certainly not complaining.

Star Trek Beyond will land in cinemas 22 July.