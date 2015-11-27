The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2015 in pictures

With fuzzy heads and a pocket full of ridiculous selfies, we awake in the aftermath of the EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2015.

The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards celebrated the best products of 2015, hosting an evening of merriment in London on 26 November. It's the 12th year of the awards, continuing a long-standing tradition of awarding those outstanding products of the previous year.

Founder Stuart Miles took to the stage, easing the massed crowds into the proceedings with his effortless charm and wit. It was then the turn of Editor Chris Hall to take the mic and make the announcements, faced with the challenge of controlling an increasingly boisterous audience.

The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards themselves were 3D printed by Makerbot, resulting in a custom designed and unique Award to take pride of place in any trophy cabinet.

The 12 Awards were presented to deserving winners, with some shocks as Samsung pipped Apple in the hotly-contested Best Smartphone category. Samsung went on land the prestigious awards for product of the year for the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge.

Jubilant winners celebrated alongside defeated rivals, Stormtroopers from the 501st UK Garrison manned the door and over-watched the presentation, raising a dubious eyebrow when BB-8 took the gong for best connected toy.

We laughed, we cried, we stuff ourselves with pizza, and saw out another fantastic evening of awards with the best in the business.