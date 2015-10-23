TalkTalk hack: Everything you need to know

TalkTalk, the phone and broadband provider has been hacked – again.

The hack, that occurred on Wednesday 21 October is part of an ongoing issue for TalkTalk as hacking the company has now happened several times. A massive breach also occurred in February.

Many TalkTalk subscribers are at risk of having lost their personal data including bank details.

We've compiled everything that's going on, what you need to know, and what you can do to stay safe.

TalkTalk has admitted that its security measures were breached and access to four million customer's details was achieved.

Chief executive Dido Harding has since received a ransom note. At this stage it's unclear if this note is genuine or not.

The company has been working hard to contact all customers that were affected. But it admits it is too early to know everyone who has been affected. It also admits not everyone will be emailed immediately.

So, if you suspect you're at risk you need to take action.

Data that may have been accessed includes: names and addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, telephone numbers, TalkTalk account information and credit or debit card details.

A Russian Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the hack. This is yet to be verified.

TalkTalk is advising its customers, all of them, to immediately change any passwords associated with their accounts.

The police are also investigating the hack. Should you suspect your account of being hacked you're advised to contact Action Fraud online or on 0300 123 2040.

Since TalkTalk has said it'll be emailing its customers to alert them, be aware of any calls or even email requests for personal details - as these may not be genuine emails, instead being other fraudsters jumping on the bandwagon.