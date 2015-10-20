Lyft to offer NYC customers free DeLorean rides on Back to the Future Day

Next Wednesday is going to be a pretty awesome day for Back to the Future fans - and that's especially true for the diehards living in New York City.

It'll be 21 October 2015. If you're a fan of the blockbuster film series, you'll immediately recognise the date. In Back to the Future II, Marty McFly (played Michael J Fox) time-travels 30 years later to 21 October 2015, which just so happens to be our present day. Well, because of that, next Wednesday is the official Back to the Future Day.

In celebration of Back to the Future Day, several companies and retailers are holding promotions, and ride-hailing service Lyft is no different. It's teamed up with Verizon in order to offer free DeLorean rides around New York City on Back to The Future Day. All you have to do is request a ride in "McFly Mode" for a chance to get picked up in a DeLorean.

The DeLorean DMC-12 is a sports car manufactured by the DeLorean Motor Company from 1981 to 1983. It features gull-wing doors and a brushed stainless steel body. The car became widely known for its appearance in the Back to the Future film trilogy. And now, if your lucky, you'll get to take a free Lyft ride in one for up to 15 minutes.

Lyft's promotion is being held from 11 am to 5 pm EST on 21 October. Unfortunately though, these DeLoreans aren’t equipped with Flux Capacitors. For those of you nowhere near Manhattan, you can still check out Pocket-lint's in-depth look how well Back To The Future II predicted 21 October 2015.

Did it get anything right? See for yourself.