Free porn on the net to blame for Playboy dropping nudes

As of March next year Playboy will no longer feature fully nude images. It will still feature provocative pictures of posed women, but is dropping the soft porn angle and aiming to attract a younger audience.

The Playboy organisation no longer wishes its world-famous magazine to be classified as porn; and the internet is to blame.

"You’re now one click away from every sex act imaginable for free. And so it’s just passé at this juncture," said Playboy chief executive Scott Flanders to the New York Times. So the magazine is undergoing its most radical revamp in its 62-year history.

It follows the Playboy website, which has not featured pictures of fully-nude women for more than a year now. That too was changed so it wasn't battling head-to-head with hardcore pornography online. And after adopting a new, nudity-free policy its traffic jumped from four million to 16 million.

The average age of the readers changed too, from 47-year-olds to around 30.

The pictures inside the new Playboy will be more "PG-13" and will look more like the "racier sections of Instagram". There might still be a centrefold star, but that too will be covered-up.

It seems that instead of Penthouse, Playboy's future rivals will be magazines like FHM. And whether that will work remains to be seen.