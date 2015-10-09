Swytch app lets you have more than one phone number with your single SIM

Swytch wants to let anybody have multiple phone lines all through one smartphone. It does this with its app that means with one SIM a phone can support many UK numbers.

The Swytch app is the hub for up to five numbers with all calls made and taken over a data connection, be it 4G, 3G or Wi-Fi. That means that even when abroad the calls aren't expensive. It's also ideal for foreign companies that want a UK number. Or indeed anyone starting a business, running a second line for a Tinder account or anything else.

The app is free and registering the first new number is currently also free. You even get 50p of credit when you sign-up. Although at about 5p per minute that'll be burned pretty quickly if you're making calls.

Chris Michael, CEO and Co-Founder of Swytch comments: "Swytch gives users a virtual ‘switch-board’ on their existing phone, so they can manage several phone lines from one location, cost-effectively, wherever they are in the world. Users can choose which line to communicate out from, as well as being able to identify which line they are receiving a call or text on."

Swytch is available now on iOS and Android.

