Swytch app lets you have more than one phone number with your single SIM

  • Up to five numbers on one phone
  • App based for over-data calls
  • Same pricing locally and abroad

Swytch wants to let anybody have multiple phone lines all through one smartphone. It does this with its app that means with one SIM a phone can support many UK numbers.

The Swytch app is the hub for up to five numbers with all calls made and taken over a data connection, be it 4G, 3G or Wi-Fi. That means that even when abroad the calls aren't expensive. It's also ideal for foreign companies that want a UK number. Or indeed anyone starting a business, running a second line for a Tinder account or anything else.

The app is free and registering the first new number is currently also free. You even get 50p of credit when you sign-up. Although at about 5p per minute that'll be burned pretty quickly if you're making calls.

Chris Michael, CEO and Co-Founder of Swytch comments: "Swytch gives users a virtual ‘switch-board’ on their existing phone, so they can manage several phone lines from one location, cost-effectively, wherever they are in the world. Users can choose which line to communicate out from, as well as being able to identify which line they are receiving a call or text on."

Swytch is available now on iOS and Android.

