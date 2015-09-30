Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay service goes live in UK

Following an initial launch in 2014, and the nationwide rollout in the US earlier this month, Starbucks has confirmed that it is bringing its Mobile Order and Pay service to the UK from the 1 October in 152 stores across London.

The new service will allow fans of Starbucks to avoid the queues and place orders in advance of their visit before picking up the order at their chosen store or better still order within the store if they can't be bothered to get up from their seat (a sort of table service if you will).

That should mean zero waiting times, but also more importantly for some, the ability to avoid being called a completely different name by the baristas behind the counter as your name will be printed out and stuck on the cup.

Accessed through the company's iPhone app (Android users will have to wait in the UK for the time being), users will get a map showing them their nearest Starbucks before being able to use their Starbucks Rewards account and pre-saved bank card to order coffee.

Users will be able to order anything the coffee shops sell including customised drinks and the ability to modify size, number of espresso shots, dairy selections and more including food.

The app will detail approximate wait times and if needed directions to the store. Payment is handled in app.

A quick go at the app at the UK launch in London proved really easy with us being able to order a coffee and have it delivered to the counter ready to pick up minutes later.

According to Starbucks, demand for Mobile Order & Pay has been high so far in the US, becoming more and more popular and its slowly rolled out the service in America.

According to Starbucks, mobile payments account for 20 per cent of all in-store transactions across the States, as it looks to replicate that success in the UK.