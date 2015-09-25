This new Riffsy app lets you easily find and share GIFs from a Mac

Although people still debate how to pronounce GIF, everyone will agree that GIFs themselves are pretty amazing. And now, thanks to a free desktop app from a company called Riffsy, you can get your fill of them with a Mac.

When Apple opened up its keyboard to third-party developers with iOS 8, Riffsy launched a keyboard app called GIF Keyboard. It basically lets you search for, discover, and share a wide variety of animated GIFs directly from your keyboard. All you have to do is install alongside all your other keyboards, and then you can send out animated GIFs via SMS, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and other messaging apps.

The iOS app leverages a collection of millions of GIFs that other users have created or shared with the Riffsy Creator app. Those GIFs are tagged and identified with specific hashtags (like #happy), so they're easy to find, share, copy, or save. If this type of app or functionality interests you, you'll be glad to know that a version of Riffsy's GIF Keyboard is now out for Mac OS X.

Go here to install it. From there, a GIF icon will appear in your toolbar. Tap on it whenever you want to find an animated image or video. The app surfaces trending GIFs and gives you categories as well as a search bar in order to help you locate the perfect GIF. And if you stumble upon a cool GIF online, you can even drag it from your browser and drop it into the Riffsy app.

Apart from GIF Keyboard for Mac OS X, Riffsy also updated it's iOS app with support for 3D touch quick actions and Spotlight search. So, with the newly-refreshed iOS app, you can now look for GIFs directly from the Spotlight feature on your device and then message them to friends.