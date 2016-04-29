49 people to follow on Periscope for their awesome broadcasts

Pericope is one of the latest "must-have" app.

It's a live-streaming app that allows you to broadcast whatever you're seeing and hearing to whoever happens to follow you. It's like Snapchat's Story feature, but it's in real-time. Twitter bought Periscope earlier this year, in an attempt to rival Meerkat, another live-streaming app that blew up last spring.

Because Periscope works seamlessly with Twitter though, Pericope has managed to become the go-to app for interesting people looking to live stream their lives. Everyone from politicians to celebrities have embraced Periscope to show the world what they're up to at any given moment.

And we can't get enough of it.

If you're new to Periscope and want to begin following people who do awesome broadcasts or just do them regularly, we've curated 49 notable accounts. We've included people like Arnold Schwarzenegger and even people who've become famous on other apps (like Brittany Furlan from Vine).

To add a person on Periscope, go to the People section (fourth tab on the right of the app's bottom menu bar), then go to Search (magnifying glass icon in the corner), and start entering a person's name or username.

