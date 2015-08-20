Giphy just launched an app that lets you easily make GIFs on your iPhone

Everybody loves GIFs. But making them is another story.

We're always looking for an easier and better and faster way to make GIFs, but that search might end today. A new app has just released - and it aims to streamline the GIF-making process. Giphy is a go-to repository that many people use in order to search for the perfect GIF. It has made an iOS app, called Giphy Cam, which allows you to create GIF animations for free.



It basically lets you shoot images that'll be auto-compiled into a GIF, then you can apply about 40 different filters, overlays, and effects, and easily share it to social networks like Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, or Facebook Messenger. You can also email, text, or save it to your Camera Roll.

To shoot an image, hit the red Record button. You can tap it to activate a burst mode or hold it down to create a looping video. From there, you'll see a few rows with editing tools. The first one lets you apply a filter, while the ones below that are filled with special effects you can also apply. There are also flash control and reverse camera options available.





Once you select your options, filters, and effects, tap the record button. Giphy Cam will do all the work. If you like the result, you can save or share it. We're hoping Giphy adds even more effects over time, but it's still a great app for those of you who want an easy way to make and post a GIF.





Oh, and Giphy said news on an Android version is coming soon.