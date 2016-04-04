When is Android 6.0 Marshmallow coming to my phone?

The current version of Google's mobile OS is Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and roll-out of the new OS is well underway across devices globally.

As is tradition, it comes pre-installed on Google's latest Nexus devices - the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P - and it quickly pushed out an update for previous generation Nexus phones and tablets soon after.

But any new Android release kicks off the furore surrounding upgrades for the rest of the Android device-owning community. When will I get Android Marshmallow? Which devices have Marshmallow already? We're pulling all the details together so you have one easy stop to see when you'll get your next Android upgrade for your smartphone or tablet.

Google's Android 6.0 Marshmallow made its debut at the start of October for current Nexus device users in the US and quickly followed in other regions.

It was officially released in final form on 5 October 2015, with the final build available for those who wanted to collect the source files and update their Nexus devices. However, OTA updates should be available to all supported Nexus phones and tablets by now.

The new Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P were released on 22 October, and they both have it pre-installed. Android 6.0.1 was officially released on 7 December 2015 and in most cases, we'd expect updates to arrive on this latest version.

We've given Android 6.0 Marshmallow a thorough review so you know what to expect when it does hit your device.

Android Marshmallow (Android 6.0) started rolling out to Nexus 5, 6, 7, and 9 from 5 October 2015. There should be updates for the Nexus Player too for users of the device in the US.

The Android 6.0.1 factory images are available for those who want to manually update their phones if they haven't received the OTA version yet.

That's right, we now have BlackBerry on the Android update list. With the Priv launching on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, the company hasn't committed to a confirmed timeline for Marshmallow, but did tell Android Central that it would be some time in 2016.

BlackBerry has been true to its word on supplying security updates, however, and we've already seen a number of updates for the Priv.

BlackBerry isn't quite ready to roll-out Marshmallow on the Priv just yet: first it's going to run beta testing. This beta testing will start in the second week of April and run for 4-8 weeks, meaning that it will be mid-May for beta testing to end at the very earliest but perhaps as late as mid-June, so you'll be waiting a little longer to get the update.

Unlike the other manufacturers out there, HTC operates a 90-day promise for updates, as well as promising that your device will be updated for 2 years following its release. In reality, 90 days is a target and some might get that update, while others might have to wait a little longer as it rolls-out in different regions.

HTC originally confirmed that the HTC One M9 and One M8 will get an update at "beginning end of 2015", although it didn't appear. Reports of the M9 updates starting in Asia followed in January, with M9 updates appearing in February. We've got Marshmallow on our UK One M9 and One M8, covering off the last two flagships previous to the HTC 10 that features it from the box.

We’ve begun rolling out the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update to the unlocked One M9 and selected carriers so you should see the update soon. — HTC UK (@HTC_UK) January 26, 2016

HTC has revealed that the following will all be getting Marshmallow:

HTC One M9+

HTC One E9+

HTC One M8

HTC One E9

HTC One ME

HTC One E8

HTC One M8 Eye

HTC Butterfly 3

HTC Desire 826

HTC Desire 820

HTC Desire 816

The HTC One A9 launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow already. The Desire 816 and the Desire Eye updates have also started.

Huawei has revealed which devices in its line-up are getting the new software (with its own Emotion UI layered on top, of course).

The Huawei devices getting Android 6.0 are:

Huawei P8

Huawei P8 Youth Edition

Huawei P8 Max

Huawei Maimang 4 (the Chinese version of the G8)

Huawei G7

Huawei G7 Plus

Huawei Mate 7

Huawei Mate S

Huawei Honor 7

Huawei Honor 7i

Huawei Honor 6 Plus

Huawei Honor 6

Huawei X2

Huawei 4X

Huawei Play 4C

Huawei announced that Android 6.0 Marshmallow began rolling out in November, although we're yet to hear of examples.

Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei, but it looks like Honor will be getting its Marshmallow sweetness a little later than Huawei, if the timeline from Honor India is anything to go by. The company tweeted to say that Marshmallow would be arriving in February 2016 to the following devices:

Honor 7

Honor 4C

Honor 6 Plus

Honor 6

Honor 4X

The roll-out to the Honor 7 started on 27 March. The company also recently tweeted that Marshmallow would be "coming soon" to the Honor 5X.

LG announced that LG G4 owners will get the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update from the week beginning 19 October... in Poland, again grabbing a headline of being amongst the first to offer the update.

The main push for Marshmallow in Europe followed in November 2015. It was confirmed that T-Mobile (US) started pushing Marshmallow to the G4 from 4 February, other US carriers have followed.

The LG G3 in some areas started to receive Marshmallow in March 2015.

Motorola is a fast mover when it comes to Android updates. Thanks to minimal additions on devices, Motorola has sometimes updated as fast, or even faster, than some Nexus models.

It recently confirmed that the following Moto devices will get Marshmallow:

2015 Moto X Pure Edition (third-gen)

2015 Moto X Style (third-gen)

2015 Moto X Play

2015 Moto G (third-gen)

2014 Moto X Pure Edition in the US (second-gen)

2014 Moto X in Latin America, Europe and Asia (second-gen)

2014 Moto G and Moto G with 4G LTE2 (second-gen)

2014 Moto Maxx

2014 Moto Turbo

The roll-out started initially in Brazil and India, for the 2015 Moto X Style (third-gen) and 2014 Moto X (second-gen). Now we've had reports that the latter has been updated more widely around the globe, including in the US and UK. An OTA update has started to hit Moto X (2014) devices.

We also know from personal experience that the new Moto X Force has received an over-the-air update.

We had heard that Motorola confirmed that it was in the approval process for the 2015 Moto X Pure Edition (third-gen) so it is highly possible that has received its update by now too.

Nvidia was swift when it came to getting the last Android update (Lollipop) to its Shield Tablet and it has been equally speedy getting Marshmallow to the current device. The Nvidia Shield Tablet K1 now has an over-the-air Android 6.0 update waiting for you to install, if you haven't already.

Although the original Shield Tablet update started, Nvidia then withdrew the update because some users were finding that Wi-Fi didn't work following the update.

The Shield Android TV update started on 22 February 2016.

OnePlus has confirmed that Marshmallow is coming to the OnePlus 1, and that Cyanogen OS will be updated some time in early-2016. The OnePlus Two with Oxygen OS will be updated in Q1 2016. OnePlus confirmed it will use the native support for the fingerprint scanner in Marshmallow. The OnePlus X will also get updated, but there's no word on a timeframe.

To recap, OnePlus has confirmed the following devices will receive the update to Android Marshmallow:

OnePlus 1

OnePlus Two

OnePlus X

At the moment it looks like OnePlus is still testing, before pushing any big updates.

Last OS update, Samsung had its version rolling out 31 days after the Google launch. But not all phones actually got it right away. Variations in network can play a role here, and some see quite a delay. It also looks like Samsung is running a phased roll-out, if a timeline that appeared on TimesNews is correct.

Samsung released the 6.0.1 Marshmallow updated for Galaxy S6 and S6 edge phones in South Korea on 30 January 2016 and it began rolling out Android 6.0 Marshmallow updates for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge from 15 February.

A leaked release schedule from SamsungViet claims updates for Q1 2016 will arrive on the Galaxy Note 4, Note 4 Duos, Note Edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S6 Duos, Galaxy S5, S5 Neo and S5 LTE-A.

Updates for the SGS6 family of devices started in February and continued through March, covering off US devices as well as Europe. We have it on our SGS6 models in the office in the UK.

Sony has published a list of devices that will be updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The list includes:

Xperia Z5

Xperia Z5 Compact

Xperia Z5 Premium

Xperia Z4 Tablet

Xperia Z3+

Xperia Z3

Xperia Z3 Compact

Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact

Xperia Z2

Xperia Z2 Tablet

Xperia M5

Xperia C5 Ultra

Xperia M4 Aqua

Xperia C4

Sony began rolling out Marshmallow updates from 7 March in the UK on the Xperia Z5 series, Z4 Tablet and Z3+. More recently, it has been reported a few more models have been updated including the Z2, Z3 and Z3 Compact, as well as the Z2, Z3, Z3 Dual and Z2 Tablet. The Z3 Tablet Compact is still to be updated however.

We will update as soon as there are any confirmations of timeline for Android 6.0 Marshmallow updates.