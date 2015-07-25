Now is your chance to ask one of the world's smartest men anything you want

There's few times in your life that you'll be able to interview a really, really smart person.

Like, we're talking about a genius-level mind here. However, thanks to Reddit and its powerful Ask Me Anything (AMA) service, people from around the globe have had the chance to talk to a number of notable individuals, such as US President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Roger Ebert, Neil deGrasse Tyson, etc. But the latest person to participate in an AMA likely tops them all.

If you have a passion for theoretical physics or just science in general, Stephen Hawking will be available next week to take your questions during his first-ever AMA. Instead of answering questions for an hour though, which is usually how AMAs occur, Hawking will be answering anything you have to ask for just over a week. His AMA kicks off 27 July and will run through 4 August.

Nokia and Wired are organising the AMA, and it will be conducted on Reddit's r/science subreddit. Hawking - who is a famed theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author from the UK - will reportedly be most interested in questions about artificial intelligence, but you can still ask him whatever you'd like. The AMA thread is supposed to go live at 8 am EST.

Also, check out the side-bar on Reddit's r/science page to see a list of other upcoming AMAs you might be interested in joining.