Amazing video makes an old woman young again in seconds

Just how old is the women in the photo above? 30 years old, maybe 40 years, old? The reality is that the actress is more like 60.

Digital compositor artist Rousselos Aravantinos has created a 30-second clip that demonstrates what age reduction looks like in a moving picture, putting into question everything we'll see in the future.

If you thought "Photoshopping" models on the front cover of a magazine was enough to send you into a panic, that's nothing on what Aravantinos has managed to create using some basic work with visual special affects and without any huge Hollywood budgets.

The 30-second video posted to Vimeo, dubbed Age reduction VFX, De-aging, Digital Cosmetics, turns actress Michele Valley years younger within seconds.

Gone is the grey hair, the wrinkles and the bags under her eyes, all replaced with a fresher look any plastic surgeon would be proud of.

Both versions, the original and the new digital enhanced version, move in unison in the video, showcasing the stunning visual effects that would probably go undetected without the comparison.

"Here is my 1st age-reduction Vfx TEST made in NUKE. My level in Nuke is Junior," stated Aravantinos in the comments under the video before going on to say "there were a few things I would like to improve."

The original video is a short moving portrait shot with a Nikon V1 mirrorless camera and edited in fairly standard off-the-shelf software.

Hollywood has a long history of using visual affects to make people younger or older whether that's X-Men: The Last Stand, Tron Legacy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, or more recently, Ant-Man.

Do you think you could tell the difference?