There's now a Google Drive plugin for Microsoft Office in Windows

- Microsoft and Google partnered up

- Office integrates with several storage services

- Google Drive is now one of them

- New plugin adds Drive to Office in Windows

Everyone knows that Microsoft has a new company-wide vision with its new CEO, and part of that vision is getting its start productivity suite, Microsoft Office, running on and working with all the major platforms out there.

Microsoft shocked the world in 2014 when it partnered with Dropbox in order to more closely integrate Dropbox into Office, and as if that wasn't enough, it has just partnered with another storage beyond its own OneDrive. Google has announced it made a Google Drive plugin for Microsoft Office on Windows.

With this tool, you'll be able to directly access and open any Office files stored in your Drive. You'll also be able to save files directly to Drive. The idea is that you won't have to use the standalone Google Drive app when you want to pull or add Office files to Drive, as you can now just use the Drive tool within Office.

Keep in mind this partnership also benefits Google. With Microsoft heavily pushing versions of its Office suite across any and all platforms, for instance, Google needs to develop new ways to keep its services in front of users.

So, download the plugin, and suddenly you'll see your Google Drive appear within the list of storage services that Office has partnered with in recent months, such as Dropbox and even Box.

